Brewers Could Pursue Ex-Yankees Hurler With 1.02 WHIP In Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers' pitching staff has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency this season.
Brandon Woodruff, once a cornerstone of Milwaukee's rotation, suffered a setback in June and was sent to the 60-day injured list due to a right elbow contusion.
Additionally, Tobias Myers, who showed promise in 2024, has struggled to regain his Major League form since returning from an oblique strain.
Even if Milwaukee makes some additions to the rotation before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline, we can still expect the Brewers to go shopping for arms in free agency this winter.
Drew Koch of FanSided recently highlighted a 30-year-old starter who could be available, linking him to the Boston Red Sox as a potential target.
But there's no reason the Brewers also shouldn't get involved in the sweepstakes.
"There will be some talented pitchers hitting free agency this coming winter, and Boston should keep an eye on Michael King," Koch wrote.
"The former New York Yankees reliever has turned himself into a quality starter for the San Diego Padres, and with the Friars' excessive payroll, they're unlikely to retain his services."
In 2024, his first full season as a starter, King posted a 2.95 ERA over 173.2 innings, striking out 201 batters while maintaining a 27.7 percent strikeout rate. His 2025 season has been even more impressive, with a 2.59 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.
King’s ability to generate strikeouts and limit hard contact makes him an attractive target for Milwaukee.
He is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, with a $15 million mutual option for 2026 that he is likely to decline given his market value, estimated by Spotrac at $17.8 million annually.
The Padres’ payroll constraints could prevent them from re-signing King, opening the door for the Brewers to pursue a long-term deal. A projected four-year, $71.2 million contract could fit within Milwaukee’s budget, especially as they look to stabilize their rotation.
The Brewers’ front office could view King as a cost-effective way to add a top-tier starter without overspending.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Cut Ties With $38.5 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade