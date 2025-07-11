Brewers Could Sign Ex-Yankees Batting Champ; But Should They?
The Milwaukee Brewers might be tempted to sign a newly DFA’d New York Yankees All-Star.
Not only a three-time All-Star, this 36-year-old has two Gold Gloves, two Silver Slugger Awards, and two Major League Baseball batting champion crowns to his name.
So, why on Earth did the Yankees designate him for assignment, and why, according to FanSided’s Owen Jonas, should the Brewers avoid signing him?
“With several teams in need of a veteran bat as the trade deadline approaches, (DJ) LeMahieu's name has unsurprisingly popped up as a popular target, given that the Yankees will continue to pay his salary through the 2026 season, meaning he would be a very cheap addition to any roster,” Jonas wrote.
“With the Brewers in the market for a veteran bat, it is natural to wonder whether LeMahieu could be a good fit, but some red flags in his profile should fend off Matt Arnold and the Brewers' front office.”
“Brewers should steer clear of DJ LeMahieu after his shocking release by (the) Yankees,” Jonas continued.
“A main reason for LeMahieu's release from the Yankees roster was his recent benching, which was brought on by New York's decision to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base, his natural position. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that while LeMahieu was open to moving to third base and did not want to be released by the team, the position proved to be too physically demanding for him. A player who was released because of his lack of positional versatility does not sound like someone who would fit in well on the Brewers — a team that prioritizes versatility.”
The Brewers have something special going right now, and bringing in someone like LeMahieu might mess with their chemistry. That’s not an indictment at all on LeMahieu’s personality or attitude, but rather his non-guaranteed production. As noted by Jonas, Milwaukee shouldn’t take at-bats away from the talented hitters they do have unless it's for a guy who is raking in 2025.
More MLB: Brewers Listed Among Top-Three Trade Fits For Red Sox Gold Glover