Brewers Could Surprisingly Poach $141 Million Superstar From Guardians
The Milwaukee Brewers are very much in the National League Wild Card picture.
A blockbuster move could even propel Milwaukee back into the pennant (and World Series) discussion, provided the Brewers are willing to spend, of course.
With a strong offensive core, Milwaukee is well-positioned to pursue a huge deal.
One name that has surprisingly surfaced in trade discussions is Cleveland Guardians superstar José Ramírez.
As Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer recently noted, Ramírez shouldn't be seen as an impossible target.
“Given he's been a mainstay among MLB's best players for a better part of the last decade, the Guardians should be grateful José Ramírez was willing to sign such a club-friendly deal," Rymer wrote.
"And he's taken part in many wins, including 36 this year. Cleveland has also lost 35 games, though, and the Detroit Tigers have made it clear the AL Central is their division now. The Guardians simply don't have the star power to flip the script in 2025, and maybe not in 2026, either. Besides, it would be very much like this franchise to give into cost consciousness and shed a big contract while the shedding is good."
"It has done it time and time again, and Ramírez himself seemed none too pleased the last time it happened with Andrés Giménez," Rymer added.
It would be uncharacteristic for the Brewers to swoop in and acquire a $141 million player, but perhaps Milwaukee could make an exception here.
Ramírez, a six-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger, would be a monumental acquisition for Milwaukee.
At 32, he remains a consistent power threat, and his versatility, durability, and ability to play third base or potentially shift to another infield spot align perfectly with the Brewers’ needs.
The Guardians, in turn, could re-tool around younger, cost-controlled talent, aligning with their history of trading stars.
While the Brewers have thrived under manager Pat Murphy, their postseason shortcomings expose the need for a proven star. Ramírez, with his playoff experience and consistent excellence, could be the missing piece to push Milwaukee past the Wild Card round and into the World Series realm.
