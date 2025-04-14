Brewers Could Trade For Dodgers' Former No. 29 Overall Pick In Savvy Move
The Milwaukee Brewers — in their pursuit of another starting pitcher — could soon be calling the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Milwaukee entered Monday with an 8-8 record. The Brew Crew is playing scrappy baseball to stay afloat in the National League Central standings while they wait for some portion of their decimated pitching staff to return to health.
Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Civale still aren’t ready, and who knows how effective these guys will be when they do come back?
It’s probably wise for Milwaukee to keep one eye on the trade market in the category of starting pitcher, even if they aren’t interested in high-cost options like Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara.
If the Brewers are interested in trading for more of an under-the-radar starter, they should monitor the Dodgers’ handling of 26-year-old right-hander Bobby Miller.
Recent whispers say that Miller could be on the verge of a call-up, which means the defending champion Dodgers — who are going through some starting pitching woes of their own — believe Miller is poised for a return to The Show.
Miller, the No. 29 overall selection by the Dodgers in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, began last season in Los Angeles’ rotation before shoulder inflammation landed him on the Injured List on April 14 and subsequently affected his performance upon returning, resulting in a minor league demotion by July.
Miller did make a brief return to LA’s rotation in August but was demoted a month later after further struggles. He began the current 2025 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.
It must be frustrating and somewhat anxiety-inducing for Miller to constantly be in this cat-and-mouse, promotion-and-demotion situation within the Dodgers’ organization. Sure, such is the nature of being a fringe big-league starting pitcher, but you have to think success for Miller would be more attainable in a more stable situation like Milwaukee, where the young righty would have a clear opportunity to step in and string together multiple Major League starts in a row without the immense pressure that comes with pitching for the World Champions.
If the Brewers’ front office thinks similarly to the above, Milwaukee might contact the Dodgers about Miller and see what it would take to pry him away.
A change of scenery could lead to a breakthrough for Miller.
