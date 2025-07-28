Brewers, Cubs Bidding War Possible For All-Star Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers are a true contender in the National League. There's a real argument that Milwaukee is the best overall team in baseball right now.
To some, that comes as a shock. Milwaukee entered the season with low expectations despite the fact that it hasn't finished a season with fewer than 86 wins since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The Brewers have been consistently great, but because they don't make massive investments they are underrated heading into each season.
Well, there is just one team in baseball with more wins than the Brewers right now. The Toronto Blue Jays have 63 wins while the Brewers and Chicago Cubs are right behind and are tied for the top spot in the National League Central with identical 62-43 records.
Milwaukee is the real deal, and so too are the Cubs. It's going to be interesting to see how both handle the next few days with the trade deadline set to pass on Thursday. Milwaukee and Chicago have both been in plenty of rumors, even some that have overlapped the two juggernauts. For example, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel gave slugger Eugenio Suárez a 90 percent chance of being traded ahead of the trade deadline and has the Brewers and Cubs among the best fits for him.
"No. 1. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks," Passan and McDaniel said. "Chance of trade: 90 percent. Suarez is in a contract year and playing like one of the best players in baseball. Only Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge have more home runs than his 33. Despite turning 34 years old before the trade deadline, Suarez is sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall performance).
"His fielding metrics have declined in recent years, but he's still an acceptable defender at third base. Even if the Diamondbacks don't offload all their free agents to be, Suarez could move because they've got Jordan Lawlar raking in Triple-A and primed to take over at third. Best fits: Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies."
Could a bidding war be brewing?