Brewers-Yankees Rumors Building Thanks To Insider
Could the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees come back together on a deal over the next few days ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The deadline is coming on July 31st and Milwaukee looks like a clear buyer. That's an understatement as Milwaukee arguably is the best overall team in baseball right now. The Brewers could use another big bat, though. The Brewers do have pieces that could be worthwhile to other teams to help bring a slugger back to town.
One guy who is going to get plenty of trade buzz is starter Nestor Cortes. The Brewers acquired him from the Yankees last offseason in the Devin Williams trade but he was injured for most of the season. He's healthy now, but is in the minors going through rehab starts. It's unclear how he fits into Milwaukee's rotation as it is currently constructed. The Brewers' rotation seems full, which has helped trigger plenty of trade rumors.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman joined in on the noise on Monday and said Cortes will be a trade candidate and openly speculated if the Yankees could be a fit.
"Nestor Cortes is a trade candidate with the amazing Brewers actually having a starter surplus," Heyman said. "Might the Yankees bring him back?"
This isn't saying much, but what a fun story that would be. The Brewers traded Devin Williams away before he struggled and got a potential long-term answer in the infield with Caleb Durbin. If the Brewers could get something in return from New York for Cortes now, it would just make the deal look even better for Milwaukee in the long run.
