Brewers-Cubs Doubleheader Set For Pitching Fireworks
The Milwaukee Brewers have two games on the docket on Tuesday.
Milwaukee was supposed to have a doubleheader on Monday, but the second game of the day was cancelled and moved to Tuesday due to rain. Now, the Brewers and Chicago Cubs will hit the field with games scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET and 8:05 p.m. ET. It should be another big day and it will be interesting to see how Chicago responds.
The Brewers and Cubs duked it out on Monday in what was a close game for a while but then turned out to be a blowout in Milwaukee's favor. The Brewers won 7-0 to improve its record to 79-45 and its lead over the Cubs in the National League Central standings to nine games. The Brewers can seemingly do no wrong right now and with a win on Tuesday will earn its 80th of the season.
With the changes to the schedule against Chicago, the Brewers changed up their pitching probables and will roll with Chad Patrick in the first game of the day on Tuesday and then follow up with Brandon Woodruff in the nightcap, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Chad Patrick scheduled to start Game 1 for the Brewers tomorrow," McCalvy said. "Brandon Woodruff Game 2. Adjust your records."
Patrick hasn't made a start for the Brewers since July 5th because Milwaukee's rotation got healthier and there simply hasn't been room for him.
Brewers turning to Chad Patrick, Brandon Woodruff to try to bury Cubs
That doesn't mean he hasn't been great this season, though. The rookie was lights-out before going down and is a big reason why the Brewers were able to get through the stretch early on in which it seemed like every pitcher on the roster was injured. Patrick has a 3.52 ERA in the big leagues this season in 19 total appearances, including 18 starts.
Woodruff has been phenomenal in his return to the mound. It was a roller coaster to get back to Milwaukee, but he has a 2.06 ERA in seven starts this season after missing the entire 2024 campaign and then having a few setbacks early on this year as well.
Milwaukee is sending two studs to the mound with the hope of burying the Cubs in the National League Central standings.
