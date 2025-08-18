Freddy Peralta Is Doing Something Just 3 Other Brewers Have
The Milwaukee Brewers kicked of a doubleheader on Monday afternoon in the best way possible.
Milwaukee hit the road to begin a five-game series against the Chicago Cubs and came out on top, 7-0. The game was much closer than this final score makes it sound. The Brewers were up 3-0 heading into the eighth inning and blew open the game with a four-run inning. The Brewers improved their record to 79-45 and their lead in the National League Central to nine games over the Chicago.
Overall, it was a disastrous start to the series for the Cubs. On the other hand, it was exactly what Brewers ace Freddy Peralta needed. He pitched six innings of one-hit ball. He didn't allow an earned run and now has a 2.78 ERA on the season to go along with a 15-5 record. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy noted that Peralta has an outside shot now to become the first Brewers pitcher to reach 20 wins in a season since 1986.
"Freddy Peralta is 15-5 with a 2.78 ERA," McCalvy said. "With five weeks left in the regular season, he's positioned for a run at becoming the Brewers' fourth 20-game winner. The last was Teddy Higuera in 1986."
Brewers ace Freddy Peralta has real shot at Milwaukee history
Peralta has been everything Milwaukee could've asked for and more this season. Right now, the Brewers are hot. There is love and praise coming the Brewers' way from all over. But, there was a time when the national media ruled this team out. The Brewers had no buzz coming into the season and were talked about quite often as a potential seller in the first half of the season. Peralta's name was thrown around right until the end of trade season as well.
It never made much sense. He is under contract next season for a cheap price and is the team's No. 1 ace. Sure, they could've gotten a lot back, but why do that when you can win right now? Plus, he's the team's most dependable starter. There was a time in which he was the team's only healthy expected starter. He has carried the load for Milwaukee since Opening Day and is having a season for the ages,
Now, he's getting the love he deserves, but this is a guy who has been doing it all year consistently.
More MLB: Brewers Injury Revealed: When Standout Can Return To Milwaukee