Brewers, Cubs Set For First-Ever Playoff Matchup As Craig Counsell Returns To Town
This kind of drama could hardly be scripted.
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off their best regular season in franchise history, but all they want is to pay it off with a World Series title. And standing in their way as the first roadblock on their playoff path is the manager who left them for their big-market rival.
Yes, it's the Chicago Cubs heading to American Family Field for Saturday's Game 1 showdown with the Brewers in the National League Division Series. There's a lot to break down, but for now, we'll stick to the essential bullet notes.
History
This will be the first-ever postseason meeting between the Brewers and Cubs, meaning an already-great rivalry will get an exciting new chapter no matter the outcome.
Milwaukee won the NL Central this year, as they've done in four of the last five seasons. But the Cubs actually won the season series, seven games to six, including four of the last six. The Brewers went 3-3 against the Cubs at home and 3-4 on the road.
All-time, in case you think it matters, the Brewers have a 230-226 advantage over the Cubs in head-to -head matchups.
Roster notes
Both teams are coming in with serious questions about their pitching staffs. Chicago's starters struggled down the stretch, and rookie Cade Horton, the one starter who was dominating, has a fractured rib and seems highly unlikely to throw a pitch in the series.
That would seem to give the rotation edge to the Brewers, who have the one ace-level arm in the series in Freddy Peralta. But then again, Milwaukee's rotation is dealing with injuries as well, most notably the subtraction of veteran Brandon Woodruff.
The lineups both have a ton of potential, and if we were to break it down position by position, it's likely we'd give each team about the same number of advantages. Chicago's stars had higher peaks this season (i.e. Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong), but the Brewers were more consistent as a whole.
Predictions
It would be stunning to see either team sweep here. It feels like a heavyweight fight and a top-flight chess match all rolled into one. Managers Craig Counsell and Pat Murphy are close friends, and they also know each other's every tendency. A big swing or two here and there is likely to provide the deciding blow.
Official prediction? Brewers in five games.
