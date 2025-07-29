Brewers Cut Ties 8-Year Veteran, Open Up About Tough Choice
The Milwaukee Brewers made a move on Monday to help improve the team's depth ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
There has been a question throughout the season about the team's catching depth behind William Contreras. He has been playing with a finger injury and that's expected to continue. But, just in case something pops up, it never hurts to have more depth.
The Brewers went out and acquired veteran backstop Danny Jansen to help with this. In the process, the Brewers designated veteran catcher Eric Haase for assignment, as shared by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Brewers confirm acquisition of C Danny Jansen from the Rays," Rosiak said. "To clear room, Eric Haase is DFDd. Pat Murphy made it clear that doing so was tremendously painful, but that he trusts the front office to improve the team in any area it can."
After the move was made official, manager Pat Murphy opened up about the loss of Haase as shared by Brewers Fanatic's Jack Stern.
"The Brewers have designated Eric Haase for assignment to make room for Danny Jansen on the 40-man roster." Stern shared. "'It's a hard day for the Brewers, in some ways, because Eric Haase has for two years been an incredible team member that's helped us,' Pat Murphy said."
The Brewers clearly wanted to add and now have another veteran on their hands, but at the cost of Haase. Could more be coming?
