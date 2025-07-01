Brewers Cut Ties With 5-Year MLB Vet Amid Flurry Of Moves
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a busy day so far and there hasn't even been any game action yet.
Milwaukee will face off against the New York Mets on Tuesday night and before that, the club announced a flurry of moves including the promotion of infielder/catcher Anthony Seigler, designation of Daz Cameron for assignment, placement of Rob Zastryzny on the 15-Day Injured List, and promotion of pitcher Easton McGee.
Now, that's a pretty busy afternoon. Seigler signed with the Brewers on a minor league deal this past offseason after spending years in the New York Yankees' farm system. He was selected in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft by New York and is yet to make his big league debut, but it appears as though he will with Milwaukee.
Cameron came over to Milwaukee this season in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles back in April. Milwaukee landed Cameron and cash from Baltimore for Grant Wolfram. Cameron played 21 games with the Brewers this season and slashed .195/.214/.293 with one homer and three RBIs before being designated for assignment. Now, teams will have a week to claim him or he can return to the minors or head to free agency.
Zastryzny is a big loss in the short term. He has a 2.03 ERA in 15 appearnaces so far this season for the Brewers. McGee has pitched in two games for Milwaukee this season and has as 2.25 ERA to show for it.
