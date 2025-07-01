Could Brewers Actually Acquire Former Yankees All-Star?
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that already has a lot of pitching, but that hasn't stopped speculation with the trade deadline quickly approaching.
For example, Athletics On SI's Jason Burke speculated that former All-Star Luis Severino could be a potential fit for Milwaukee.
"It appears as though the Athletics are at the very least open to trading the ace of their staff, if not openly shopping him according to recent reports, and one team that could end up benefitting from that is the Milwaukee Brewers," Burke said. "Luis Severino holds a 2-9 record and a 5.09 ERA this season, though his numbers on the road have still been pretty good--even after being roughed up by the two best teams in the American League last week.
"Overall he holds a 3.04 ERA away from Sutter Health Park, and American Family Field has been one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball over the past three years, so his home stats would also likely seen a boost...It also wouldn't hurt that Milwaukee is a pitching factory and they can turn guys into lights out arms on a routine basis. Maybe that's actually an argument against making this deal with the A's. Still, Severino has pitched in some big spots on the biggest stages, and come the postseason, the Brewers could use someone like that in a pivotal game."
This type of deal wouldn't hurt, but Milwaukee already has a surplus of starting pitching. Severino was an All-Star as a member of the New York Yankees and had a good year last year with the New York Mets, but this move doesn't seem like the most likely option for the Brewers.
