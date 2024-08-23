Brewers Deadline Acquisition Named Key To Team's Success: 'Keeping Them On Track'
It's astonishing how the Milwaukee Brewers are able to quietly dominate the rest of the National League Central.
Despite losing ace Corbin Burnes via trade in the winter, and star outfielder Christian Yelich to a back injury last month, the Brewers continue churning along at the top of the heap. With a 10-game lead in the Central, the Brewers have the largest division lead in Major League Baseball by four full games.
One Brewer who has been vital to the team's hot August has been starting pitcher Frankie Montas, who Milwaukee brought over from the rival Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline. And others around the baseball community have begun taking notice.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller used one sentence to describe each MLB team heading into the stretch run on Friday, and he singled out Montas as a key reason behind the Brewers' recent run of success.
"Losing Christian Yelich to a season-ending back injury could have been the beginning of Milwaukee's demise, but the Brewers have instead gone 15-10 since his last game played, with William Contreras, Jackson Chourio and trade-deadline acquisition Frankie Montas keeping them on track to become the first team to clinch a playoff spot," Miller said.
Montas, 31, has truly been a vital addition to a banged-up Brewers staff. At some point this season, they've been without Brandon Woodruff, DL Hall, Wade Miley, and Robert Gasser. Even as others have stepped up, Milwaukee would barely have enough innings to get through series without Montas.
In four starts since joining the Brewers, Montas has a 2-0 record, 2.57 ERA, and .210 opponent batting average. His most recent start, a seven-inning, no-run, one-hit masterpiece against the division rival St. Louis Cardinals, was one of the best of his entire eight-year career.
As the only Brewers starter besides ace Freddy Peralta who has thrown in the postseason, it's entirely possible Montas could get the ball in Game 2 of whatever series Milwaukee winds up playing first, whether they must brave the three-game Wild Card round or earn a bye to the Division Series.
Regardless of where he slots into their postseason rotation, the Brewers are glad they have Montas on their side. And it will be interesting to see if the team pursues the $20 million mutual option they have with Montas when the offseason arrives.
