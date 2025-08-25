Brewers Decision Explained: Why Pat Murphy Pulled Caleb Durbin
The Milwaukee Brewers took on the San Francisco Giants on Sunday and fell, 4-3.
It was a tough game with the Giants scoring twice in the top of the ninth inning to take the game. San Francisco Trevor Megill has been one of the best closers in the National League this season, but it just wasn't his night. The Giants scored twice which then led to a surprising decision by the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Sal Frelick got a base hit to give the Brewers some life. Caleb Durbin -- who was 2-for-4 at the time -- was scheduled to step up to the plate but was replaced by Anthony Seigler. He saw six pitches, but in the end struck out to close the game.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy gets candid about late-inning decision vs. Giants
After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy was asked about the decision to pinch hit for Durbin.
"Seigler had a great at-bat," Murphy said. "You look at that at-bat. The first pitch was a ball, they called it a strike. Umpires are not perfect, but it was clearly a ball. I think everybody would say that, right? It's ball four. Seigler has a knack for getting on base in those situations. Durbin's not a good matchup for that guy. The few weaknesses Durbin has, that’s not the best matchup."
One thing that stands out about Murphy above most others managers out there right now is his candidness. He was asked about a decision at a big moment in the game and rather than giving a short, few-word answer about how thought it was the right call. He explains why it was the right decision to him. Things didn't work out this time, but they have much more than they haven't this year for the Brewers.
Milwaukee lost two out of three against the Giants and now will need to regroup before beginning a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night back at home.
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Completed 'Best' Trade In Baseball In 2025