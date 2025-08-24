Brewers-Red Sox Completed 'Best' Trade In Baseball In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers seemingly can do no wrong this year.
There was a time at the beginning of the 2025 Major League Baseball season that the statement would surprise some. But, it's the case right now. Milwaukee has an eye-popping 81-49 record and a six-game lead in the National League Central standings.
As the 2025 season kicked off, there was a lot chatter about the Brewers and most of it wasn't positive after a quiet offseason. There were plenty of people out there saying this was going to be the year when Milwaukee faltered in the division and expected the Chicago Cubs to take the crown. Early on this season, they seemed right.
But, the Brewers made a few moves, got healthier, and the rest has been history. The best move they made wasn't just ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but instead back in April. At that point, the Brewers' starting rotation looked like it ran out of gas. There were injuries left and right and Milwaukee called the Boston Red Sox about young starter Quinn Priester. The Red Sox sent him to Milwaukee and now he has a 3.44 ERA and 11-2 record across 24 total appearances, including 19 starts.
The Brewers pulled off arguably the best trade in baseball this year
It's been a great run for Priester and the Brewers overall. So much so that USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said that it was the best trade of the season in general.
"The best trade of the year was the Brewers acquiring starter Quinn Priester (11-2) from the Boston Red Sox on April 7, and have now won 15 consecutive games in which Priester has pitched," Nightengale said.
It's hard to argue against this deal. Milwaukee gave up prospects and got a former first-round starter at 24 years old under team control until 2031. If he continues to develop at the rate that he has in Milwaukee so far, he is going to play a big role for a long time. The Brewers pulled off a heist.
