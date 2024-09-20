Brewers Designate Hurler For Assignment Ahead Of Postseason Run, Recall Journeyman
The Milwaukee Brewers made a few small changes to their pitching staff with under 10 games remaining in the regular season.
The Brewers bullpen is one of the most talented in the league, with a combined 3.18 ERA -- the second-best in Major League Baseball behind the Cleveland Guardians. Milwaukee has seen many shakeups on its roster this season, and the trend continues as the regular season winds down.
"Right-handed pitcher Kevin Herget recalled from Triple-A Nashville," the club announced on social media Friday afternoon. "Right-handed pitcher Enoli Paredes designated for assignment."
Herget has a 2.27 ERA with a 59-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .204 batting average against and a 0.94 WHIP in 47 2/3 innings across 38 games this season for Nashville.
The 33-year-old has performed similarly at the major league level, but in a much smaller sample size of only five games this season.
Paredes has a 1.74 ERA with a 14-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 181 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings across 17 games this season.
Last week the righty returned from a lengthy stint on the injured list due to right forearm tendinitis, but he hasn't been the player he was before the injury.
There is a chance Paredes doesn't return to Milwaukee if another team claims him off waivers, but only time will tell what his future holds.
