Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Designate Hurler For Assignment Ahead Of Postseason Run, Recall Journeyman

Milwaukee made a pair of roster moves

Stephen Mottram

May 31, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Milwaukee Brewers batting helmets in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
May 31, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Milwaukee Brewers batting helmets in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers made a few small changes to their pitching staff with under 10 games remaining in the regular season.

The Brewers bullpen is one of the most talented in the league, with a combined 3.18 ERA -- the second-best in Major League Baseball behind the Cleveland Guardians. Milwaukee has seen many shakeups on its roster this season, and the trend continues as the regular season winds down.

"Right-handed pitcher Kevin Herget recalled from Triple-A Nashville," the club announced on social media Friday afternoon. "Right-handed pitcher Enoli Paredes designated for assignment."

Herget has a 2.27 ERA with a 59-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .204 batting average against and a 0.94 WHIP in 47 2/3 innings across 38 games this season for Nashville.

The 33-year-old has performed similarly at the major league level, but in a much smaller sample size of only five games this season.

Paredes has a 1.74 ERA with a 14-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 181 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings across 17 games this season.

Last week the righty returned from a lengthy stint on the injured list due to right forearm tendinitis, but he hasn't been the player he was before the injury.

There is a chance Paredes doesn't return to Milwaukee if another team claims him off waivers, but only time will tell what his future holds.

More MLB: Brewers Projected $200 Million Superstar Is MLB's No. 4 Free Agent, Per Latest Report

Published
Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed