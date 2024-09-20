Brewers Projected $200 Million Superstar Is MLB's No. 4 Free Agent, Per Latest Report
Life as a Milwaukee Brewers fan for the past half-decade has been rather complicated.
On one hand, it gets awfully frustrating when the franchise continues letting go of some of its best players. Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes were staples of the Brewers' success, and both were traded away before they got too expensive, even though the team was very much in position to contend.
On the other, the Brewers always seem to find a way to keep winning. They've now clinched the National League Central for the third time in the last four years, and it seems like no matter who they lose, they just keep finding someone internally who can replace that production.
Soon, the Brewers will have another important decision to make. Superstar shortstop Willy Adames, who is 29 and having a career year, will hit free agency in the winter. Adames is one of the leaders of the Brewers locker room, and a mentor to budding superstar Jackson Chourio.
If the Brewers want to keep Adames around, though, the cost will be steep. On Friday, Adames was named the number-four free agent in this winter's class by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"For teams looking to upgrade at shortstop, Willy Adames is the clear top-tier option on the market this winter," Reuter said. "Adames has slugged a career-high 32 home runs this season, and his 112 long balls since the start of the 2021 season are tied with Corey Seager for the most among all shortstops."
Adames has been predicted to land anywhere from $100 million to $200 million by various sources, and the key determinant in the equation is likely his defense. Adames has graded out well defensively in seasons past, but his -13 defensive runs saved this season could be held against him.
The Brewers have only gone over the $100 million mark once in franchise history. They handed out a whopping nine-year, $215 million deal to former Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich, and a five-year, $105 million deal to fellow MVP Ryan Braun.
Whichever way the cookie crumbles, there will be no regrets from either side about Adames' tenure in Milwaukee to this point. He's delivered everything the franchise could have possibly expected from him. If this is it, perhaps the Brewers can send him out on a high note this October.
More MLB: Brewers Land Three Sluggers On Exclusive 2024 MLB Top 50 Hitters List