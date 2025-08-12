Brewers-Devin Williams Reunion? Insider Argues For Slumping Yankees Star's Return
To any Milwaukee Brewers fan who was paying attention over the last five years, Devin Williams' 2025 campaign has been an absolute stunner.
The Brewers traded Williams to the New York Yankees in December, and one of the two players they got back only played two games for them (Nestor Cortes). Yet, the trade has unequivocally been a win for Milwaukee, because Williams has been worse than bad in his final year before free agency.
With a 5.60 ERA in 49 outings, Williams has given up more earned runs this year than in any of the last three years he spent with the Brewers. It's been tough to watch at times, and at the end of the year, Williams is going to get a contract significantly worse than he would've deserved if he'd been available last winter.
Is there any chance that contract could come from... the Brewers?
Insider argues for Devin Williams' return to Milwaukee
On Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided speculated on three teams that could "embarrass" the Yankees by signing Williams and returning him to his two-time All-Star form, and one of those teams was Milwaukee.
"Wouldn’t that be something if the Brewers traded Williams and then signed him back as a free agent?" Murray wrote. "I would call this an extreme longshot, but hey, who knows?
"The Brewers know Williams well and he knows the organization well. If he wants the best chance at re-establishing his value, perhaps Milwaukee is the place for him. Again, I can’t see this happening. But I’ve been surprised before."
It's an odd one-foot-in approach to both argue for Williams' return and say you don't believe it's realistic. But that second point is mostly tied to the 30-year-old's market, which could still change for better or worse depending on how he pitches.
And if Brewers fans need a reminder of how good Williams was (and the fact that he was named National League Reliever of the Year twice isn't good enough), perhaps his 1.83 ERA or the fact that opposing batters hit .157 against him in a Milwaukee uniform will be.
If it's a relatively affordable one-year deal, perhaps the Brewers really should consider bringing Williams back. A couple of tweaks to his arm slot or delivery might have him right back to being one of the most dominant bullpen arms in the sport.
