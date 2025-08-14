Brewers-Devin Williams Reunion? MLB Insider Floats Big Yankees Move
The Milwaukee Brewers opted to trade superstar reliever Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in the offseason and it's looked like a great deal for the Brewers and a disastrous deal for the Yankees.
Williams has been so bad for the Yankees that FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray recently suggested that New York could place the righty on waivers before the season's end.
"Williams has been a disaster of epic proportions in the Bronx and seems very likely to be a one-and-done. He was acquired to be a dominant, difference-making presence in the ninth inning," Murray wrote. "Instead, he’s recorded a 5.60 ERA and been in and out of the closer role.
"A change of scenery is definitely needed in the offseason, and considering his struggles and the number of high-end relievers on the roster, I wonder if the Yanks could consider putting Williams on waivers. Again, just my speculation. It’s not something I’ve heard. But his stint in the Bronx has been so bad that I wonder if it’s a possibility they could consider."
If this happens, the Brewers could be the best possible landing spot for Williams as a reunion might be exactly what he needs.
Devin Williams-Brewers reunion would make perfect sense
The Brewers have been the best team in baseball for the last two months and it hasn't been particularly close. Earlier this year, they won 11 games in a row. As of Wednesday, they're riding a 12 game win streak. Adding Williams back to their bullpen would only make them better.
While the righty has struggled this year, the Brewers are notorious for turning young pitchers into stars. They could almost certainly help Williams return to his former self, especially considering how incredible the star pitcher was with the Brewers.
As a member of the Brewers, Williams was the best reliever in baseball for a bulk of the last few years. His 2020 season was one of the most dominant campaigns of this century, albeit it was a shortened season.
It doesn't seem likely that the Yankees will opt to place Williams on waivers at this point. Their bullpen has a lot of talent, but the bottom of the barrel guys are much worse than Williams. It would make sense for New York to hold onto him, but if it opts to cut ties, the Brewers would be the perfect landing spot.
