Brewers Pushed To Add 4x All-Star Reliever Under One Circumstance
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Los Angeles Angels could opt to release closer Kenley Jansen to waivers in order to save a bit of money down the stretch. Jansen would be a huge boost for a contending team.
"Of the bunch, there's no question Kenley Jansen would be the most coveted player they could release, Miller wrote. "He is well on his way to a 13th consecutive 162-game season with at least 25 saves. And unlike the past three years, he's doing so with a sub-3.00 ERA, last allowing an earned run in mid-June. Could be quite the gift that falls into the Texas Rangers' closer-less lap."
If Jansen is placed on waivers, FanSided's Mark Powell seems to believe it would be a good idea for the Milwaukee Brewers to pick him up.
Brewers pushed to add Kenley Jansen if he's waived by Angels
"Jansen faced his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, an example of what they were missing during the Freeway Series," Powell wrote. "The Angels took the series, but are five games under .500 and fading out of AL Wild Card contention fast. But Jansen, currently with 469 saves on his career, has plenty of milestones left to play for.
"If Jansen were to land on a postseason team via the waiver wire, the Brewers or Dodgers make the most sense. Los Angeles has a capable bullpen, but have dealt with pitching staff injuries all year long. However, the Brewers are an enigma of their own – outplaying a team with half the payroll. That gives Matt Arnold some financial resources to play with, and perhaps Jansen a lot to think about."
The Brewers could separate themselves at the top of the National League with a move like this. Adding Jansen, a proven winner with postseason experience, would boost the team in more ways than you could imagine.
He would slot into a bullpen that could use one additional high leverage arm. Milwaukee is the hottest team in baseball, so seeing them add on in this kind of way would be scary for the league. That doesn't even mention the fact that multiple star players, including rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski, are soon to return from injury.
The Brewers are in a great position right now. If they could find a way to get their hands on Jansen, they'd be in an even better position.
