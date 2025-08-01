Brewers DFA Two Hurlers, Including 5-Year MLB Veteran
The Milwaukee Brewers had an unexpected trade deadline, to say the least.
As the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline approached, it seemed like the biggest need for Milwaukee was a power bat in the middle of the lineup. Eugenio Suárez was someone speculated as a fit and there was plenty of chatter about Milwaukee improving the left side of the infield, but the Brewers ended up going in a different direction.
Milwaukee traded Nestor Cortes away, acquired catcher Danny Jansen, and landed reliever Shelby Miller, and also injured starter Jordan Montgomery. The Montgomery addition was the most surprising move of the deadline for Milwaukee, but he essentially was a salary dump by the Arizona Diamondbacks to part ways with Miller.
Now, in response to the moves, the Brewers reportedly have designated relievers Bryan Hudson and Elvis Peguero for assignment, as shared by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Bryan Hudson and Elvis Peguero have been DFAd, the Brewers announce," Rosiak said.
Hudson is a lefty and has appeared in 12 games for the Brewers this season. He pitched to a 4.35 ERA and a 13-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 1/3 innings pitched. Peguero has pitched in just six games at the big league level for the Brewers this year and has a 4.91 ERA to show for it. He has five years of big league experience under his belt.
Now that they have been designated for assignment, clubs will have the chance to place waiver claims on them. If they go unclaimed, they either will head to free agency or back down to the minors.
More MLB: Brewers Explained: Breaking Down Unexpected Trade Deadline