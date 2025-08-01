Brewers Explained: Breaking Down Unexpected Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't have the craziest start to trade deadline week, but certainly ended it with a bang.
Milwaukee was quiet for the most part. The Brewers acquired Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays to fortify the backup catcher position. After that, it was crickets for the most part until right up against the buzzer.
The Brewers completed two last-second deals with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Here's more on the Brewers trade deadline and unexpected finish:
Acquired:
Danny Jansen, Catcher, Tampa Bay Rays
Brandon Lockridge, Outfielder, San Diego Padres
Shelby Miller, Right-handed pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks
Jordan Montgomery, Left-handed pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks
Traded Away:
Jadher Areinamo, Infielder - Tampa Bay Rays
Nestor Cortes, Left-handed pitcher - San Diego Padres
Jorge Quintana, Infielder - San Diego Padres
Cash - San Diego Padres
Player to be named later - Arizona Diamondbacks
Cash - Arizona Diamondbacks
Jansen will provide solid depth for the Brewers moving forward. Miller has been lights-out this season from the bullpen, although he's currently injured. He's working his way back and should be back in the near future. Montgomery is done for the season but is a big-name player so any time you see him, it's noteworthy at the very least.
The Brewers are arguably the best team in baseball. They didn't do anything too crazy ahead of the trade deadline, but are arguably in a better position now. With the trade deadline behind us now, all the focus turns to the field.
