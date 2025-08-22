Brewers-Diamondbacks Trade Idea Sends Ketel Marte to Milwaukee For 3-Player Haul
Ketel Marte's name is everywhere in trade rumors these days, as the Arizona Diamondbacks have floundered in 2025.
Marte, unquestionably the best second baseman in baseball, would be a huge pickup for just about any team with designs on contending next season and beyond. But the Milwaukee Brewers wouldn't seem like a fit on the surface, because they have an excellent second baseman of their own in Brice Turang.
However, because of the potential for offensive impact he would have in Milwaukee, one baseball writer still thinks the Brewers should pursue Marte in an unexpected offseason blockbuster.
Bleacher Report's Brewers-Ketel Marte package
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed a hypothetical trade that would send Marte to the Brewers in exchange for Turang, top catching prospect Jeferson Quero, and top pitching prospect Logan Henderson.
"Only the Chicago Cubs have gotten more rWAR from second base this season than the Brewers, which says a lot about the defense the former is getting from Nico Hoerner and the latter is getting from Brice Turang," wrote Rymer. "Yet even if the Brewers are outscoring the Cubs, it's Milwaukee that will be under more pressure to upgrade offensively this winter.
"The Brewers have gotten really good at stringing baserunners together, but power production has been a problem for years. They have gone from ranking in the top three of the NL in home runs annually between 2017 and 2019 to no higher than seventh every year since."
The price tag is big, but in theory, the Brewers should be able to stomach losing Quero due to the presence of William Contreras. The far bigger question, if such a deal is actually on the table, is Marte's contract.
The six-year, $116.5 million deal Marte signed with the Diamondbacks runs through 2030 with a player option for 2031. It's a very affordable contract from a market-value perspective, but with Turang only slated to make a few million bucks next year, it would add a considerable amount (at least $10 million) to their 2026 payroll.
There are lots of Brewers fans who would love to see their team go all-in on acquiring a superstar like Marte. But in the last five years, Milwaukee has been far more inclined to trade its superstars away, making this feel like a bit of a pipe dream.
