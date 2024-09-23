Brewers Disappointing Signing Has 'Opportunity At Redemption,' Claims New Report
The Milwaukee Brewers have a shot at postseason redemption in 2024.
For the last decade, the Brewers have been the dominant team in the National League Central, but have little to show for it in the playoffs. They have managed to win just one series, the 2018 NLDS, in their last six tries. And, of course, they have never won a World Series.
Having clinched their spot in the playoffs nearly two weeks early, the Brewers have plenty of time to gear up for a playoff run. But without their All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich in the lineup, Milwaukee will need at least a couple players to step up big in October.
One writer predicts that those contributions could come from an unlikely source. Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com named first baseman Rhys Hoskins as one of the players who could "flip their script" after a poor performance in the 2024 regular season.
"While Hoskins ranks second on the Brewers with 25 homers this season, he has been a below-average hitter overall, slashing .211/.296/.412 with a 96 wRC+," Harrigan said. "That’s a steep dropoff from the 126 wRC+ Hoskins produced over six seasons with the Phillies before missing all of 2023 while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee."
"The Brewers need Hoskins to step it up in the playoffs to help fill the void in their lineup left by Christian Yelich, who is out for the season following back surgery."
Hoskins had to get used to playing in a new city at the same time he was recovering from a year's absence and a tricky rehab, so it's reasonable to cut him some slack for his regular-season performance.
In his one previous postseason, Hoskins' results were a mixed bag. He belted four home runs in the Phillies' NLCS win over the San Diego Padres, but disappeared in the World Series loss to the Houston Astros. He ended up batting .159 with a .640 OPS in 73 plate appearances.
The longtime Phillies slugger can win over a lot of hearts in Milwaukee if he helps the Brewers advance farther than his old team in this year's playoffs. And that will help set the tone for 2025 as well, when Hoskins is likely to be back in the middle of the Brewers' order.
More MLB: Brewers Projected $200 Million Superstar Is MLB's No. 4 Free Agent, Per Latest Report