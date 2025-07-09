Brewers-Dodgers Complete Trade Sending Outfielder To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have been busy in the trade market this season and continued that trend on Wednesday by reportedly completing a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Milwaukee is acquiring outfielder Steward Berroa from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations and designating three-year big league veteran Elvin Rodríguez for assignment, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers and Dodgers made a trade prior to this afternoon’s tilt: OF Steward Berroa acquired from the Dodgers in exchange for cash. Berroa optioned to Nashville and placed on their IL with right shoulder bursitis." McCalvy said. "RHP Elvin Rodríguez designated for assignment."
Berroa isn't a big-name addition by any means, but he will provide the Brewers with more outfield depth likely in the minor leagues. He has played in just 28 big league games throughout his career so far. They came as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays last year. In 28 games, Berroa slashed .189/.333/.216 with one RBI, six stolen bases, one double, and seven runs scored.
Rodríguez has pitched in six games so far this season in the majors and has an 8.68 ERA to show for it in 18 2/3 innings of work.
Berroa has played in 51 games in the minors this season and is slashing .270/.358/.345 with one homer, 15 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. He's just 26 years old and has a chance at being dynamic on the basepath but as of right now it's unclear if he'll get a shot in the majors in Milwaukee.
More MLB: Hall Of Famer Shocks With Jacob Misiorowski-Jacob deGrom Take