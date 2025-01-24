Brewers-Dodgers Mock Trade Would Land All-Star Starter In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers should give the Los Angeles Dodgers a call.
Los Angeles should be considered the favorite to win the World Series once again in 2025. The Dodgers already had the most star-studded roster in baseball and yet it hasn't stopped the team from adding even more All-Star talent this offseason.
The Dodgers have landed Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, and Rōki Sasaki to name a few. Los Angeles also re-signed Teoscar Hernández and gave Tommy Edman an extension. The Dodgers -- unlikely many teams -- have decided to continue to add talent where other teams have opted against spending.
If the Brewers want to add another piece this offseason, it may be worth giving the Dodgers a call to see if they would be willing to part with a starter. There are only so many innings to go around and Snell and Sasaki will be in the mix and there have been reports that the team could be open to bringing Clayton Kershaw back too. Shohei Ohtani will pitch at some point along with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.
Milwaukee should see what it would cost to nab Tony Gonsolin. He's a former All-Star who missed the 2024 season. He's going to make $5.4 million in 2025 and is arbitration-eligible for the 2026 season. He's just 31 years old and has a career 3.19 ERA in five years.
Here is a hypothetical trade package to try to get a deal done.
Brewers acquire: Right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin
Dodgers acquire: Outfielder Braylon Payne (Brewers No. 10 prospect), and Right-handed pitcher Bishop Letson (Brewers No. 20 prospect)
In this scenario, the Dodgers would clear up the log jam for the rotation by sending Gonsolin to Milwaukee. The Brewers would send two solid, but young prospects to Los Angeles. This is just a hypothetical. Would it make sense?
