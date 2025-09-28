Brewers Drop Surprise DFA; Reinstate Trevor Megill
The Milwaukee Brewers made a handful of moves at the last second for the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season finale.
On Sunday afternoon, the Brewers announced the news that fans have been waiting for. All-Star closer Trevor Megill officially is back. Milwaukee announced Megill's reinstatement on Sunday while also sharing that DL Hall is back, Carlos Rodriguez is heading down to the minors, and veteran hurtler Erick Fedde is being designated for assignment.
The Brewers announced a flurry of moves
The two biggest moves of the day obviously were the reinstatement of Megill and the DFA of Fedde. Megill is a star. He has a 2.54 ERA in 49 appearances so far for Milwaukee this season to go along with 30 saves. He made it clear when he went to the Injured List that his goal was to return before the end of the regular season. Megill officially gets his wish.
Fedde came over to Milwaukee towards the end of the season and actually was a solid piece for the team. The veteran logged a 3.38 ERA and a 7-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 innings pitched. Overall, Fedde had a wild 2025 season. He began the campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals and also had a stop with the Atlanta Braves before joining the Brewers.
It's somewhat surprising to see the Brewers designated Fedde for assignment at this point as he was making a case for himself to be a playoff option for the Brewers out of the bullpen. Now, he's out there for the taking if a team wants to place a waiver claim on him. We'll see what happens but on the bright side, the Brewers are getting their All-Star closer back. He couldn't have returned at a better time. It's a safe bet that fans will see Megill on the mound on Sunday and then after a brief break. in the playoffs as well for the Brewers.
Milwaukee has a real shot at the World Series this season and getting Megill back is massively important.
