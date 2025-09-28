Brewers' Trevor Megill Provides Major Injury Update on Himself
The Milwaukee Brewers have one more game left in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season before they get a short break before the playoffs begin.
Milwaukee has a first-round bye and that time off is going to be integral ahead of the National League Division Series. The Brewers have been missing All-Star closer Trevor Megill since August 24th. While this is the case, it was shared that the current expectation is that Megill will be activated to pitch in the team's regular season finale against the Cincinnati Reds. On top of this, Megill shared to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he expects to be ready in the postseason as well.
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to get a piece back
"Spoke briefly with Trevor Megill, who’s expected to get into tomorrow’s game," Hogg said. "'I definitely see myself being active (in the postseason),' he said."
Before being placed on the Injured List, Megill had a 2.54 ERA and a 58-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 innings pitched. He earned his first All-Star nod of his career this season. He was placed on the Injured List with a right flexor strain. Initially, there was fear that his season could be over. When you hear about an injury like that, there's always fear. But, he's been working behind the scenes to get back and it sounds like the Brewers are going to get a weapon back.
Until the Brewers officially activate Megill, anything could happen. But, the vibes are high for the All-Star close. He made it clear that his goal was to return before the regular season came to an end. It sounds like that is going to happen. With a few extra days to prepare for the NLDS as well, that will just help his case even more.
In the playoffs, you need a strong bullpen if you want to make a deep run. Each out is under more of a microscope each game. There isn't wiggle room. So, getting one of the top overall closers in baseball back, obviously is a win.
