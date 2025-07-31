Brewers Emerging As Last-Minute Trade Deadline Threat
The Milwaukee Brewers have the means to make a run this season and unsurprisingly are looking for ways to bolster the roster ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday night.
With a few hours to go until the trade deadline as of writing, the Brewers reportedly are pursuing bullpen help, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The bullpen market," Rosenthal said. "The frenzied run on relievers that began Wednesday should continue up to the deadline, considering the number of teams in need and the number of late-inning arms still available. The Detroit Tigers are perhaps the team under the most pressure to act. Ranking 28th in the majors in bullpen strikeout rate, the Tigers’ acquisition of righty Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday was a modest first step, at best...
"The Seattle Mariners, a team reported to be heavily in the mix for Jhoan Duran before his trade to the Philadelphia Phillies, are also still looking, along with the Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and others. Among the relievers still in play, beyond the Athletics’ Miller, Twins’ Coulombe and Padres’ Suarez: the Tampa Bay Rays’ Pete Fairbanks; Pittsburgh Pirates’ David Bednar and Dennis Santana; St. Louis Cardinals’ Phil Maton; Colorado Rockies’ Jake Bird, Seth Halvorsen and Victor Vodnik; and Twins’ Brock Stewart."
The Brewers arguably are the best team in baseball right now, but their bullpen surely could use a boost. Right now, the Brewers' bullpen has the 16th-best ERA at 3.93. Milwaukee still has a 64-44 record. If the bullpen could even get a small boost, the Brewers would be cooking.
