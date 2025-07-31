Brewers Phenom Could Be On His Way Out Of Milwaukee
There are just a few hours to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The Milwaukee Brewers have a 64-44 record right now and a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central. The Brewers look like the real deal. With that being said, the organization has earned the right to be invested in. Milwaukee has thrived this sesaon and looks like the best team in the National League. There are just a few hours left to go until the trade deadline, but this is a team worth rooting for and worth investing in with a deadline splash.
Milwaukee was linked to Eugenio Suárez, but he's going to the Seattle Mariners. It's unclear who else could be on the Brewers' radar, but MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo did predict that Brewers' No. 3 prospect Cooper Pratt could be had for the right price.
"Cooper Pratt, SS, Brewers (MIL No. 3/MLB No. 37)," Mayo said. "Mayo: I'm going to say there is the possibility of the Brewers trading Cooper Pratt. He's in Double-A. He's been solid but not spectacular. He's young for his level. He's only 20. And they have depth. Jesús Made and Luis Peña are both potential up-the-middle players, teenagers and performing very well in A-ball. They're OK at shortstop at the big league level for the time being. If either Made or Peña can follow the Jackson Chourio path and move a little more quickly, then Pratt is a guy who can be a little bit more expendable."
If the Brewers want big-name talent, they would have to pay a high price. Pratt seemingly is a few years away from the big leagues. There are other infielders in the system so why not consider something like this for a big bat?
