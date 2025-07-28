Brewers Emerging In $260 Million Trade Deadline Sweepstakes
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to make a deep run this year.
It's hard to deny that sentiment at this point. Sure, the playoffs are tricky and anything could happen. But, Milwaukee arguably is the best team in the National League right now. The Brewers have a 62-43 record. There is just one team in baseball with more wins than Milwaukee right now and that is the Toronto Blue Jays with a 63-43 record.
It's MLB trade deadline week and Milwaukee deserves to be invested in, but what could that mean? The Brewers -- unlike most teams -- don't need more pitching. Milwaukee's rotation has some serious depth and even has a surplus. The outfield is in pretty good shape. Milwaukee is set at catcher. Really, the only need Milwaukee has right now is on the left side of the infield. For a team as good as the Brewers are, there aren't many holes, but Milwaukee could use some more firepower on the left side of the infield.
Caleb Durbin has been great, but Joey Ortiz's bat hasn't been great at shortstop. Rumors have surfaced about the Brewers potentially adding another third baseman and Durbin even got a look at shortstop last week.
We'll see what happens, but ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel interestingly mentioned Milwaukee among the best fits for St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.
"No. 23. Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals," Passan and McDaniel said. "Chance of trade: 20 percent. Arenado's strikeout rate is around his career best and he's still an above-average defender, but his power and patience are both trending down to around the worst of his career. He's still a solid starter but no longer a star, and the team taking him on a deal would still have to pay him like one. Potentially complicating any deal: a full no-trade clause. Best fits: Detroit, Milwaukee, Seattle."
A deal would be pretty shocking with the National League Central rival, but this is the type of move that could push Milwaukee even further. Arenado's bat -- even if not what it once was -- would be an upgrade and his defense is still stellar. Arenado stands out as well as he wouldn't be a rental. There are two seasons left after the 2025 campaign on his eight-year, $260 million deal. Could Milwaukee bring him to town?
