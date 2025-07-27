Will Brewers Complete $66 Million Trade Deadline Deal?
The Milwaukee Brewers are among the top contenders in the National League right now but they could be even better.
If Milwaukee can add a big bat ahead of the trade deadline, there's a real argument that the Brewers could be the best overall team in baseball. Milwaukee has a 61-43 record entering play on Sunday and one of the top rotations in baseball. On top of the stellar rotation, Milwaukee's bullpen is solid, and the offensive has big pieces like Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich among others.
Adding a little more pop should be a priority and one name that has been out there is Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez. He continues to be speculated as a fit and MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan even had the Brewers as the second-best option for him.
"No. 2. Milwaukee Brewers," Harrigan said. "On one hand, the Brewers are on a roll right now, recording MLB’s best record (36-14) since May 25, with rookie third baseman Caleb Durbin slashing .297/.380/.446 in that span. So they might not want to mess with a winning formula. On the other hand, Milwaukee is clearly in need of more power, even with Andrew Vaughn filling in admirably for injured first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Entering Saturday, the Brewers ranked 25th in homers (97) and 23rd in slugging (.383).
"This is also a season that lacks a true juggernaut, giving the Brewers and their superb rotation as good a chance as anyone to make a run at what would be the first World Series championship in franchise history. Why not make a move to get the one major component they’re lacking by acquiring Suárez?"
Milwaukee has what it takes to make a deep run. Suárez would put them over the top. The only difficult thing about him, though, is that he would be a rental. His seven-year, $66 million deal is set to expire at the end of the season.
