Brewers' Erick Fedde Makes Candid Admission About Surprise Milwaukee Signing
Milwaukee Brewers fans woke up on Wednesday without a thought of veteran starting pitcher Erick Fedde in their minds. Later that evening, he was throwing 4 1/3 innings for their favorite team.
The Brewers' pitching staff has seen some injuries over the last week, and on Wednesday, they skipped Quinn Priester's start and placed closer Trevor Megill on the injured list. That left an open spot for someone to come in and eat innings, and Fedde, who was recently released by the Atlanta Braves, was the quickest option they could find.
Though the Brewers took a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, Fedde showed some promise in his first outing after a crazy day and a half.
Erick Fedde makes fast entrance with Brewers
Though the signing was made official on Wednesday, Fedde first learned of the Brewers' interest on Tuesday afternoon. Still, he had to get from Phoenix to Milwaukee, traveling to meet his new team two hours after first hearing they were thinking about signing him.
“It was a pretty crazy couple of hours,” said Fedde, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I jumped on a plane two hours later.”
It's no secret that this season has been a struggle for Fedde, who has a 5.71 ERA in 129 1/3 innings. He was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals, traded to the Braves, then released after struggling even more in Atlanta than he did with the Brewers' National League Central rival.
But after allowing just two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, Fedde seems encouraged that the Brewers can help him unlock something.
“I’m just trying to be open to anything and be as useful as I can,” Fedde said, per McCalvy. “Obviously, this team is playing really well, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
There's certainly no guarantee that Fedde will last the rest of the season on the Brewers' active roster, but even if Priester returns for his next start, he could play a valuable bulk role out of the bullpen. It's all on him to prove that new beginnings can pay off.
