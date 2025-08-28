Brewers Fireballer Offers 3-Word Response After Untimely IL Placement
The Milwaukee Brewers are built better than most teams to withstand pitching injuries, but no team ever wants to lose its closer just before the stretch run.
Brewers righty Trevor Megill hit the injured list on Wednesday with a flexor strain in his right elbow. He'll be out a minimum of 15 days, which is half of the regular season at this point, and as with any elbow issue, a much longer absence is what he and the Brewers have to hope to avoid.
Megill will cede closer duties to fellow flamethrower Abner Uribe for now. But will we see the 6-foot-8 right-hander again before the Brewers' season is over?
Trevor Megill's thoughts on his injury timeline
On Wednesday, Megill told reporters that he didn't believe the injury was a long-term concern, and that he and the team were being smart after a grueling outing over the weekend in which he suffered a loss and a blown save against the San Francisco Giants.
“Nothing too serious,” Megill said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “We’ve been grinding through it for the last week, and 34 pitches the other day ‘wasn’t it.’ So we’re taking a step back and get this right for the postseason.”
Recovering from an elbow issue is always a race against time on top of a reason to be concerned about worsening the damage. The longer Megill has to be shut down, the more buildup it will take to get him right to throw a potential playoff inning.
The 31-year-old owns a 2.54 ERA in 46 innings this season, striking out 58 batters and allowing only 36 hits. In his first full season as the Brewers' closer (he held the role while Devin Williams was injured last year), he's picked up 30 saves in 36 opportunities.
Looking ahead, getting a first-round bye in the playoffs and allowing Megill to recover for another five or six days could be massive. But if the righty has any say in the matter, based on his self-projections, he could be back even sooner.
More MLB: Brewers' Latest Signing Was Already Dumped By Two NL Rivals This Season