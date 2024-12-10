Brewers Estimated $8.4 Million Superstar Surprisingly Linked To Angels
Things are heating up across Major League Baseball.
The Winter Meetings are in full swing and the Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the more talked about teams. Milwaukee may not be in the mix for the top free agents like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, but it does have a superstar who has drawn the interest of other teams.
Brewers star closer Devin Williams has been trade rumors of late. This doesn't mean that he will be moved, but teams do want him. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that at least 10 teams have shown interest in him, including the Los Angeles Angels.
"Devin Williams is attracting an overwhelming amount of interest on the trade market, with at least 10 teams contacting the Milwaukee Brewers about the star closer, league sources said," Rosenthal and Sammon said. "According to league sources, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are among the teams expressing interest in Williams, a two-time winner of the Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League’s top reliever.
"But even mid-market clubs like the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers could be in play, and perhaps even apparent non-contenders such as the Los Angeles Angels."
Los Angeles has been aggressive this offseason so far, but it still would be somewhat surprising to see it pull off a deal. The Angels haven't been a contender for a while, why deplete the farm system for someone who pitches one inning at a time? Williams is phenomenal and hopefully, the Brewers keep him, plus he will make just about $8.4 million in 2025.
With this much interest in him, there surely would be a massive haul for his services if traded. Could the Angels meet the asking price?
