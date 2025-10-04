Brewers Exclude $34 Million Slugger From NLDS In Roster Surprise
The Milwaukee Brewers had a tricky decision to make heading into the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.
In theory, the Brewers could have carried three first basemen among their 14 position players. For much of the second half, they were juggling Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, and Rhys Hoskins at the position.
However, the Brewers opted for a bit more versatility over carrying all of their most potent power bats. And that means one of their most experienced postseason hitters (and highest-paid players) will be left to watch the series from the bench.
Rhys Hoskins not on Brewers' playoff roster
The Brewers announced their 26-man roster for the Cubs series, and Hoskins, the 32-year-old slugger who signed a $34 million contract prior to last season, will not participate. Instead, Milwaukee added an extra outfielder in Brandon Lockridge, the 28-year-old with 79 total big-league games under his belt.
Hoskins has 83 postseason plate appearances under his belt, tied with Christian Yelich for the most on the Brewers. He hit six long balls in 17 games during the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run in 2022, but his overall postseason OPS of .577 certainly didn't make a strong case for his inclusion.
Vaughn and Bauers both have major question marks in their games as well. The former was either red-hot or ice-cold for the entire second half of the season, while the latter batted under .200 for most of the season before heating up in September.
Still, Hoskins was hitting the worst of the three at the time, and manager Pat Murphy and the Milwaukee front office evidently felt that it was wisest to leave the roster with more positional flexibility than three first basemen would allow.
It's a tough blow for Hoskins individually, as the veteran could now enter free agency this winter without a postseason run to help boost his value. His .748 OPS in 90 games this season left plenty to be desired from a bat-first player.
However, it's all about winning a World Series for these Brewers, and although Lockridge doesn't scream "impact player," perhaps his versatility could wind up proving consequential.
More MLB: Brewers Announce Crucial Update On Star Pitcher Brandon Woodruff