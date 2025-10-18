Brewers Expected To Consider Trading All-Star Ace In Offseason Blockbuster
The Milwaukee Brewers were bounced out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in embarrassing fashion. The Brewers seemingly never had a chance in the series.
With the offseason coming up, the Brewers are going to have a few big decisions to make, including whether to trade ace Freddy Peralta before he heads into the final year of his contract.
The Athletic's Andy McCullough recently reported that the Brewers would be willing to listen to trade offers for Peralta this offseason, which could change the outlook of their franchise.
Brewers ace Freddy Peralta could be moved in an offseason trade
"In the wake of the Milwaukee Brewers being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, which culminated in a 5-1 Game 4 defeat that demonstrated the gap between the 'Average Joes' and their better-financed foes, the team must now engage in what has become a different but still painful rite of passage: deciding whether or not to trade an All-Star a year away from free agency," McCullough wrote on Saturday. "In this case, as the winter unfolds, the Brewers are expected to at least field offers for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, according to people familiar with the situation who requested anonymity in order to speak freely.
"Milwaukee holds an $8 million option for 2026 on Peralta, who went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and made his second All-Star team this season. The team can afford to retain Peralta, but will feel compelled to at least explore the market for his services, especially given the relative weakness of this class of free-agent pitchers.
The Brewers have become notorious for trading their top talent for young talent before losing the stars to free agency. They've done it with Josh Hader, Devin Williams, and Corbin Burnes, among others, over the last few years.
Peralta is a prime trade candidate because the Brewers could land a haul in return for him. They could look to land an MLB-ready pitching prospect from a contender alongside other prospects to move Peralta.
Either way, it seems unlikely the Brewers will sign Peralta to a new deal after his contract runs out. Their recent track record indicates they'll consider moving him.
