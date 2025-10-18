Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Expected To Consider Trading All-Star Ace In Offseason Blockbuster

The Brewers could look to make a huge offseason move...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) hands the ball to manager Pat Murphy (49) as he is relieved in the sixth inning during game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) hands the ball to manager Pat Murphy (49) as he is relieved in the sixth inning during game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers were bounced out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in embarrassing fashion. The Brewers seemingly never had a chance in the series.

With the offseason coming up, the Brewers are going to have a few big decisions to make, including whether to trade ace Freddy Peralta before he heads into the final year of his contract.

The Athletic's Andy McCullough recently reported that the Brewers would be willing to listen to trade offers for Peralta this offseason, which could change the outlook of their franchise.

Brewers ace Freddy Peralta could be moved in an offseason trade

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralt
Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"In the wake of the Milwaukee Brewers being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, which culminated in a 5-1 Game 4 defeat that demonstrated the gap between the 'Average Joes' and their better-financed foes, the team must now engage in what has become a different but still painful rite of passage: deciding whether or not to trade an All-Star a year away from free agency," McCullough wrote on Saturday. "In this case, as the winter unfolds, the Brewers are expected to at least field offers for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, according to people familiar with the situation who requested anonymity in order to speak freely.

"Milwaukee holds an $8 million option for 2026 on Peralta, who went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and made his second All-Star team this season. The team can afford to retain Peralta, but will feel compelled to at least explore the market for his services, especially given the relative weakness of this class of free-agent pitchers.

The Brewers have become notorious for trading their top talent for young talent before losing the stars to free agency. They've done it with Josh Hader, Devin Williams, and Corbin Burnes, among others, over the last few years.

Peralta is a prime trade candidate because the Brewers could land a haul in return for him. They could look to land an MLB-ready pitching prospect from a contender alongside other prospects to move Peralta.

Either way, it seems unlikely the Brewers will sign Peralta to a new deal after his contract runs out. Their recent track record indicates they'll consider moving him.

More MLB: Brewers Veteran Gets 2-Year, $50 Million Contract Projection

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Home/News Feed