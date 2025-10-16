Brewers Veteran Gets 2-Year, $50 Million Contract Projection
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the four teams who made it to the Championship Series round this season, which is a huge accomplishment for the team. Coming into the year, the expectations weren't that high, but Pat Murphy's team has overcome quite a lot of adversity to put themselves in this position.
Unfortunately, they appear to be overmatched and outgunned by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers have far more fire power and it's overwhelmed the Brewers through the first two games. Los Angeles has multiple superstars on their team that Milwaukee could never afford to sign, which has brought the payroll differences under fire this October.
Either way, the Brewers need to begin planning for a few big offseason moves, regardless of how the rest of this series goes. The biggest offseason storyline in Milwaukee is bound to be Brandon Woodruff's free agency.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently projected Woodruff would give for $50 million over two seasons in free agency this winter.
Brandon Woodruff projected to sign $50 million free agency deal
"A lat strain has kept Woodruff on the sidelines during Milwaukee's playoff run, and missing the entire 2024 season recovering from shoulder surgery is a less-than-ideal way to roll into free agency," Reuter wrote. "He had a 3.20 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 64.2 innings when he did take the mound this year, and looks like a prime candidate for a short-term, high-AAV deal."
Woodruff has been excellent with the Brewers, especially this season. But given the fact that his contract runs out at the end of the year, there are bound to be a lot of suitors around the league vying for his services.
Teams like the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and New York Yankees all make a lot of sense as potential suitors for Woodruff.
But the Brewers can give him the $50 million he's projected by Bleacher Report. This is a value they can afford to meet, which seems shocking for a small market team like Milwaukee.
The Brewers need to prioritize signing Woodruff this offseason if they're serious about trying to contend again next season.
