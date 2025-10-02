Brewers Expected To Decline $18 Million Mutual Option
It certainly sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers will end up cutting ties with a slugger this offseason.
Rhys Hoskins has been with the team over the last two seasons and has been a solid piece for the organization. Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the organization. He picked up the $18 million player option for 2025. In 2024, he slashed .214/.303/.419 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs in 131 games played. He was on pace for a better season in 2025 but missed a chunk of time and has been replaced in the starting lineup by Andrew Vaughn.
Overall, Hoskins appeared in 90 games in the regular season and slashed .237/.332/.416 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. When the season comes to an end, the Brewers will have a decision to make. Hoskins has a $18 million mutual option for the 2026 season with a $4 million buyout. With Vaughn under contract, it seems likely that Hoskins won't be back. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also made that point and said that the mutual option is "expected" to be declined this offseason.
Will the Brewers move on?
"Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers," Feinsand said. "Hoskins missed two months with a thumb injury, limiting him to only 90 games this season. The 32-year-old hit 12 home runs with 43 RBIs and a .748 OPS, and while his postseason résumé isn’t great – he has six home runs, 13 RBIs and a .578 OPS in 20 career games -- he did have a big NLCS for the Phillies in 2022, belting four homers with seven RBIs and a 1.189 OPS in five games against the Padres. Hoskins has an $18 million mutual option ($4 million buyout) that is expected to be declined by the Brewers."
Hoskins has said and done all of the right things for Milwaukee. Even after returning, Hoskins has been nothing but a professional, even in losing his starting spot. It absolutely makes sense to turn down the mutual option. Hopefully, the Brewers can find a way to send him out with a ring, though.
