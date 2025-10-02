Brewers Get Jacob Misiorowski Update From MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers don't have to announce their National League Division Series roster until Saturday but shouldn't expect young flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski to miss out.
Misiorowski struggled down the stretch for Milwaukee with a 5.40 ERA across his final 12 appearances of the season dating back to July 2nd. He made 11 starts and then his final appearance of the season came out of the bullpen on September 27th. In his final 12 outings of the season, he allowed 30 earned runs and walked 24 batters across 50 innings of work.
The Milwaukee Brewers have a decision to make
As the season winded down, the question popped up whether or not he could be a bullpen fit. Milwaukee tried him out at the end of the season and the one appearance wasn't great. Some have wondered if he would miss out on the playoff roster entirely. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that will not be the case and Misiorowski reportedly is expected to make the playoff roster.
"Based on conversations with Brewers officials and coaches, Misiorowski does fit somewhere, and they all expect him to be included on the NLDS roster when it is released on Saturday morning," McCalvy said. "Why take that risk, given Misiorowski’s 6.06 ERA since the start of August? Part of the answer lies with his triple-digit fastball, and the way power tends to play in the postseason.
“I think we need that,” Brewers associate pitching and strategy coach Jim Henderson said. “We lost Shelby Miller (to an elbow injury) and we don’t have a ton of right-handed options, you know? I think he could pitch in an important situation if you need a punchout in an important situation. I mean, 103 mph is going to play.”
There you have it. Despite the late-season struggles, when the Brewers announce their NLDS roster -- likely on Saturday morning -- expect to see Misiorowski's name on the list. The Brewers' bullpen has been hit hard with injuries this season. It can't hurt to have a flamethrower back there as an option.