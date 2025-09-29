Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Expected To Fall Short In NLCS As Playoffs Arrive

The Brewers are expected to have a deep run, but fall short in the end.

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Danny Jansen (33) is greeted by designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a 2-run homer in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a 97-65 record. That sets a franchise record and gives them home field advantage throughout the postseason. They won the National League Central for the fourth time in the last five years as well, so there is a lot to be excited about. They even received a bye from the Wild Card Series and await either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

The Brewers dealt with a few injuries down the stretch, which could pose a problem for them in the postseason. They barely edged out the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the league.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts Milwaukee will have a deep postseason run, but fall short in five games against the Phillies in the NLCS.

Phillies Expected To Defeat Brewers In NLCS

Sep 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrate his game-winning sacrifice fly during the tenth inning with outfielder Harrison Bader (2) against the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Great as Freddy Peralta has been for Milwaukee, Cristopher Sánchez has been even more dominant for the Phillies. Ranger Suárez and Jesús Luzardo have both been better than Quinn Priester and Chad Patrick, too," Miller wrote.

"Jhoan Duran might be the best closer in baseball right now, while Brewers closer Trevor Megill's availability for the postseason (flexor strain) is unknown. And if Aaron Nola's eight inning, nine-strikeout gem on Friday was a sign of things to come in October, look out."

The Phillies and Brewers match up well if they do indeed meet in the NLCS. The Brewers beat them by one game to the top seed in the National League. However, Philadelphia might be better equipped to go on a deep run and win a World Series title.

The injuries the Brewers dealt with were tough blows to their roster, and if they aren't fully healthy by the NLCS, then that could put them at a major disadvantage. Miller also notes that the Brewers will have to deal with Kyle Schwarber, whose bat is as hot as can be entering the postseason. He's also had great success in October.

Still, if both teams advance to the NLCS, it should be an intriguing matchup in the battle for the pennant. It will be interesting to see how the postseason plays out and what the Brewers will be able to accomplish as the month of October kicks off.

There is a lot on the line, and they have been a dominant force this season.

CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

