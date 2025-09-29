Brewers Expected To Fall Short In NLCS As Playoffs Arrive
The Milwaukee Brewers have wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a 97-65 record. That sets a franchise record and gives them home field advantage throughout the postseason. They won the National League Central for the fourth time in the last five years as well, so there is a lot to be excited about. They even received a bye from the Wild Card Series and await either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres in the NLDS.
The Brewers dealt with a few injuries down the stretch, which could pose a problem for them in the postseason. They barely edged out the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the league.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts Milwaukee will have a deep postseason run, but fall short in five games against the Phillies in the NLCS.
Phillies Expected To Defeat Brewers In NLCS
"Great as Freddy Peralta has been for Milwaukee, Cristopher Sánchez has been even more dominant for the Phillies. Ranger Suárez and Jesús Luzardo have both been better than Quinn Priester and Chad Patrick, too," Miller wrote.
"Jhoan Duran might be the best closer in baseball right now, while Brewers closer Trevor Megill's availability for the postseason (flexor strain) is unknown. And if Aaron Nola's eight inning, nine-strikeout gem on Friday was a sign of things to come in October, look out."
The Phillies and Brewers match up well if they do indeed meet in the NLCS. The Brewers beat them by one game to the top seed in the National League. However, Philadelphia might be better equipped to go on a deep run and win a World Series title.
The injuries the Brewers dealt with were tough blows to their roster, and if they aren't fully healthy by the NLCS, then that could put them at a major disadvantage. Miller also notes that the Brewers will have to deal with Kyle Schwarber, whose bat is as hot as can be entering the postseason. He's also had great success in October.
Still, if both teams advance to the NLCS, it should be an intriguing matchup in the battle for the pennant. It will be interesting to see how the postseason plays out and what the Brewers will be able to accomplish as the month of October kicks off.
There is a lot on the line, and they have been a dominant force this season.
