Brewers Expected To Get All-Star Reinforcement For Mets Series
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to find ways to win no matter what is going on with the organization, it seems.
Milwaukee has been dealing with some injuries. For example, both Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick are both currently out of comission. They are two significant pieces for this organization, but still, the Brewers chug along. Milwaukee is 9-1 over its last 10 games and has won six games in a row, including three-game sweeps against both the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves.
This team simply can't be stopped right now. Milwaukee became the first team in baseball to reach 70 wins. The closest team to the Brewers right now is the Toronto Blue Jays over in the American League East with 68 wins. The closest teams to the Brewers right now in the National League are the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers who have 66 wins apiece.
Milwaukee is dominating right now and is about to get even better.
Brewers reportedly about to get significant reinforcement into the mix
The Brewers added more firepower to the organization ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Brewers' best move arguably was the deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that brought former All-Star Shelby Miller to town along with Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery won't pitch the rest of the season. Miller also was injured when the Brewers acquired him, but he's been working his way back.
Miller took a step in the right direction this week and pitched for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on Aug. 5th. He went one inning and struck out the side in 17 pitches. On Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com shared that Miller recovered well after his outing and that the "odds are favorable" that he will join the team on Friday ahead of the club's series opener against the New York Mets.
"Reports are good today on Shelby Miller coming out of last night’s rehab appearance. The odds are favorable we’ll see him in a No. 55 Brewers jersey on Friday at American Family Field," McCalvy said.
Before going down with his injury, Miller was lights-out for the Diamondbacks. He has a 1.98 ERA so far this season in 37 appearances to go along with 10 saves. The Brewers' bullpen needed a boost and Miller could be the key to help take the staff over the top down the stretch.
