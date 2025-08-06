Brewers World Series? Why Insiders Are Raving About Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers are built to not only win now, but for the future.
Milwaukee is loaded with controllable, young talent and what the Brewers have that other teams don't for the most part is an excess of starting pitching. There aren't many teams that could claim that they have too much starting pitching. That was the case with the Brewers and is why the club traded Nestor Cortes away.
Even with him gone, the Brewers still have more pitching knocking on the big league door right now. Overall, this team is ready to make a deep run. Milwaukee has one of the best rotations in baseball, an improved bullpen, a better-than-expected offense, and arguably the best manager in the game. This team is a real threat and that's why The Athletic power ranked them as the No. 1 team in the game and praised the club for their trade deadline performance.
Do Brewers have enough to finally bring World Series To Milwaukee? Insider weighs in
"Record: 68-44," The Athletic's Levi Weaver said. "Last Power Ranking: 4. Deadline in a word: Icing. Here are two major additions to the 2025 Milwaukee Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (debuted June 12) and Brandon Woodruff (returned from IL on July 6). No team in baseball added two starters of that quality, and it didn’t cost the Brewers a single prospect.
"One could (and should) make the argument that Eugenio Suárez would have been a fun power-blaster addition to the run-and-gun Brewers offense. Sure, they have the best record in the sport, but the deadline is about setting up a playoff roster, not just maxing out the fun for the regular season. As constructed, Milwaukee has a very dangerous rotation, a fun and effective style of offense, and a bullpen that isn’t bad (and just added Shelby Miller). We’ll see how that translates in October!"
This Brewers team is the real deal. There isn't a team in Milwaukee history to get to 25 games above .500 faster than the 2025 Brewers. With manager Pat Murphy leading the way as well, it's pretty safe to say this club isn't going to get complacent as well. Milwaukee is trending in the right direction. Overall, the National League is wide open. The Los Angeles Dodgers obviously are contenders as well, but the Brewers have what it takes to take them town.
