Brewers Expected To Lose Key All-Star To Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers had a good chance to win the World Series this year, but they happened to run into a buzzsaw called the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers swept the Brewers in the National League Championship Series.
Milwaukee is headed toward the offseason and their pitching staff seems to be hanging in jeopardy. The Brewers are expected to listen to trade offers for ace Freddy Peralta. Brandon Woodruff is potentially leaving in free agency. There are other pitchers the Brewers could lose this winter, too.
FanSided's Mark Powell recently predicted the Brewers would lose starting pitcher Jose Quintana to free agency, suggesting the lefty would opt out of his mutual option. Powell suggested breakout pitcher Quinn Priester would be the one to take over Quintana's role.
Jose Quintana could betray Brewers in free agency
"Jose Quintana pitched the Brewers final game of the postseason against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the veteran right-hander has been a valuable presence in the Brewers rotation for a year now, he also has a mutual option," Powell wrote. "That option would pay him $15 million if both he and the Brewers agree to it, but I find that hard to believe.
"First, Milwaukee has stockpiled young arms that could overtake Quintana should he struggle. Secondly, Quintana should be in search of a multiyear deal ahead of a potential lockout in 2026. The starting pitching market is relatively weak compared to recent seasons. Quintana ought to bet on himself."
It seems like Quintana will opt out of his mutual option, which would give him the opportunity to sign anywhere he'd like. Milwaukee needs to retain either Quintana or Woodruff if it wants a chance to win going forward, especially if Peralta ends up being traded.
The Brewers were close to securing a World Series this year and their core is largely built of young and improving players. The Brewers need to do as much as they can to bring back the same roster next season.
If Quintana is headed to free agency, the Brewers should be a serious suitor in his sweepstakes.
More MLB: Brewers Expected To Consider Trading All-Star Ace In Offseason Blockbuster