Brewers Eyeing 32-Year-Old After Reviving Career With 2.69 ERA
It sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers have some level of interest in adding another pitcher to town.
Milwaukee has done a good job already by Nestor Cortes from the New York Yankees. He was just what the Brewers needed and certainly will play a big role for the team in 2025. It sounds like the Brewers have an interest in adding another hurler too.
Former Boston Red Sox hurler Kyle Hart spent the 2024 season in South Korea with the NC Dinos and seemingly revived his professional baseball career. The 32-year-old shined and logged an impressive 2.69 ERA across 26 starts with the Dinos.
After such a solid season, teams are looking at bringing him back to the big leagues and the Brewers reportedly are one, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon and Katie Woo.
"Kyle Hart hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2020, but a handful of clubs have expressed interest in him as either a back-end starter or multi-inning reliever after the lefty seemingly revived his career in South Korea," Sammon and Woo said. "After languishing in the minor leagues the previous couple of seasons, Hart elected to sign with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization last winter.
"In 26 starts (157 innings), Hart, 32, had a 2.69 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 182 strikeouts. In South Korea, Hart pitched more off his fastball, which allowed his slider to act more like a chase pitch. At the start of the offseason, FanGraphs ranked Hart as its No. 48 free agent. The (New York Yankees), Brewers, (Minnesota Twins), (Houston Astros), and (Baltimore Orioles) are among the teams that have indicated interest, league sources said."
The Dinos may be a pitching factory. Erick Fedde went to South Korea after struggling in the big leagues and joined the Dinos in 2023. He logged a 2.00 ERA across 30 starts and came back to the big leagues in 2024. With the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, he logged a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts. Maybe Hart could do something similar.
More MLB: Why Brewers Should Sign Six-Time All-Star Slugger JD Martinez