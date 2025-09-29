Brewers Facing Critical Jacob Misiorowski Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers have a few days to rest right now before they take on either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.
Milwaukee won't play a game until Saturday. Throughout the week, the Wild Card round will take place and the Brewers will welcome either Chicago or San Diego to American Family Field on Saturday. Over the next few days, one decision the club will have to make is what to do with rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. He's a kid to took the baseball world by storm early on and made the All-Star team after just a few outings. The second half of the season wasn't as strong for the young righty and and he finished the season with a 4.36 ERA in 15 total appearances.
The Milwaukee Brewers have a tough decision to make
There's been chatter about whether the club should use Misiorowski out of the bullpen. On September 27th, they made that decision for the first time this season. Misiorowski pitched out of the bullpen against the Cincinnati Reds and went 2 1/3 innings and allowed two runs -- one earned -- while striking out three batters. He did walk three batters, though,
It wasn't a clean outing and Brewers manager Pat Murphy didn't hold back and said that Misiorowski "didn't hold his water" against Cincinnati, per Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic.
"Pat Murphy said Jacob Misiorowski 'didn't hold his water' after he was brought in with the bases loaded in the third inning," Stern said.
"You come into that situation, it was just an opportunity for him to establish that he can throw strikes in big situations. I think it was a great experience, but he didn't get it done, and then it snowballed after that. He was behind in the count a lot," Murphy said as transcribed by Stern.
With the Brewers moving Misiorowski to the bullpen at the end of the season, it can be viewed as a sign that they are at least thinking about that chance for the playoffs. But, the outing didn't go as planned. Over the next few days, the Brewers are going to have to decide if the bullpen is the place for him with roster decisions looming. It seems like the Brewers have showed their hand having him come out of the bullpen at the end of the season. But, now the question is are they comfortable enough with him pitching in the postseason?
