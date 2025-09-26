Brewers Facing Jacob Misiorowski Playoff Conundrum
The Milwaukee Brewers have just three more regular season games before the playoffs.
Milwaukee is going to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. If the Brewers can win one game or the Philadelphia Phillies lose any of its three final games, Milwaukee will secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. No matter what happens over the course of the final three games of the regular season, the Brewers are going to get a little break before it begins its playoff run.
The Brewers already secured a first-round bye and won't begin its playoff run until Oct. 4th when the National League Division Series begins. Whether the Brewers secure the No. 1 seed -- which is most likely -- or the No. 2 seed, the Brewers' first playoff game will be at American Family Field on Oct. 4th.
The Milwaukee Brewers have a question with Jacob Misiorowski
When the Brewers create their playoff roster, the biggest question facing the team right now is whether rookie Jacob Misiorowski will be in the starting rotation or in the bullpen. Misiorowski has pitched in 14 games this season, all from the starting rotation. He has a 4.38 ERA and has somewhat struggled down the stretch. He allowed three or more earned runs in four of his last six runs. Most recently, he went 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 19th and allowed two earned runs.
On Sept. 20th, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy quoted Brewers manager Pat Murphy talking about the possibility of Misiorowski moving to the bullpen.
"Obviously, he’s not doing great on the front end here, so that’s got to be a consideration,” Murphy said as transcribed by McCalvy. “We’re certainly not going to put him in the eighth or the ninth, but he can get outs for us and he’s going to develop into a really good pitcher.
“I don’t know what we’ll end up deciding, but I think it’s obvious that right now he’s not on track as a starter. That doesn’t mean he won’t be. He certainly will be in the future.”
Milwaukee doesn't have many questions, seeing as it is has the best record in baseball. But, Misiorowski's role is the biggest question right now.
