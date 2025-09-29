Brewers Fan-Favorite Broadcaster Named One Of 10 Hall Of Fame Finalists
The Milwaukee Brewers will assuredly have lots of players in contention for postseason awards, but this season, the recognition extended to the broadcast booth.
Brewers television play-by-play man Brian Anderson has been with the team since 2007, and he's become one of the most recognizable voices in the sport, in large part because he's also been one of the postseason announcers for Turner Sports since 2008.
On Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Anderson as one of 10 finalists for next year's Ford C. Frick Award, which also grants the winner induction into the Hall.
Brian Anderson among Ford C. Frick finalists
The other nine finalists were:
Dan Shulman (Toronto Blue Jays)
John Sterling (New York Yankees)
Skip Caray (St. Louis Cardinals)
Duane Kuiper (San Francisco Giants)
Gary Cohen (New York Mets)
Joe Buck (Cardinals/FOX Sports)
Rene Cardenas (Houston Astros)
John Rooney (Cardinals/Chicago White Sox)
Jacques Doucet (Montreal Expos)
The winner will be announced at this year's Winter Meetings in December, and honored at next summer's induction in Cooperstown at the end of July.
Frick, the namesake of the award, was a sportswriter for the New York American in the 1920s, graduating to become the public relations director and president of the National League in 1934, then rising to the office of MLB commissioner in 1951.
Last season's winner, Cleveland Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton, became the 49th member of the Ford C. Frick club. Meanwhile, Sterling, Kuiper, Caray, Cardenas, Sterling, and Cohen are all returning nominees from a year ago.
Anderson's longtime Brewers counterpart, the legendary radio announcer Bob Uecker, was the Ford C. Frick winner back in 2003. Uecker, of course, passed away in January, so it would be a fitting symmetry for Anderson to take home the honor.
Anderson, 54, has also called professional golf majors, NCAA basketball tournaments, and the French Open tennis tournament. He's a Milwaukee staple for almost 162 games a year, but he's also become synonymous with big games across America.
If he's not inducted this year, it would be a surprise not to see Anderson on the ballot for several years to come.
