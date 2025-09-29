Freddy Peralta Sounds Off On Brewers Making 57-Year Franchise History
The Milwaukee Brewers have been in existence since 1970, and the year before that, they were the Seattle Pilots. And none of those past Brewers teams (especially the Pilots) achieved what this year's iteration did.
On Sunday, the Brewers took down the Cincinnati Reds, who were striving for a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. But Milwaukee, which had already locked up home-field advantage throughout the postseason, was still playing for something.
The Brewers won, 4-2, ensuring they'd finish with a franchise-record 97 wins. That narrowly edged out the 2011 club, which went 96-66.
Freddy Peralta speaks on 97-win season
Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who pitched two innings on Sunday to get some work in before his anticipated Game 1 start in the National League Division Series, was understandably proud to be part of this Milwaukee team in particular.
“I think probably that’s the best team that we have (had), because nobody was expecting this,” said Peralta, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Our name is going to be somewhere (in the record books) after this season, hopefully to make it bigger. But I’m really proud of what we achieved this regular season.”
Peralta played a huge role in getting the Brewers to this point. The 29-year-old put together the best season of his career, pitching to a 2.70 ERA in 176 2/3 innings, racking up 204 strikeouts, and most importantly, leading the NL with 17 wins.
As great as a 97-win season is for any team, the Brewers easily could have had 100-plus. They were 81-48 on Aug. 22, meaning they closed the season on a 16-17 stretch. Peralta is hoping they can turn that momentum around and showcase their dominant selves when their postseason run begins.
“We probably could be better in the last three/four series, but we just have to put that together in the playoffs now," Peralta said, per McCalvy.
The World Series is the Brewers' sole objective. Peralta will be a huge part of getting them there if it happens, but for now, the nervous waiting begins for Milwaukee fans.
