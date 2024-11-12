Brewers Fan-Favorite Could Ditch Milwaukee In Favor Of Deal With Mets
Soon enough, fireworks are going to star going off across Major League Baseball.
There is plenty of star power available this offseason in free agency and the trade market. Speculation and rumors already are starting to pick up about where players could land, but nothing too crazy has happened yet.
Milwaukee Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames is going to be a hot name to watch, though. He is the best shortstop available on the open market right now but also could switch positions opening up his market even futher.
Adames currently is projected to land a $152 million deal this winter by Spotrac. That seems like a reasonable deal for a 29-year-old star coming off the best season of his career. Adames launched 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs in 2024 with the Brewers.
His possible landing spot in free agency has been widely speculated and ESPN's Jeff Passan suggested the New York Mets as an option.
"Willy Adames, shortstop: The 29-year-old is coming off a 32-homer season with the Milwaukee Brewers and has hit the second-most home runs in the past six seasons among shortstops, behind only (Francisco Lindor)," Passan said. "Though he makes all kinds of sense for the San Francisco Giants, Adames' willingness to play third base ties him to the Mets and (New York Yankees), too. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) will be in the mix as well. Adames should cash in, though any reports of contracts already offered are incorrect.""
New York has more money to spend than any other team and certainly could be a thorn in Milwaukee's side.
